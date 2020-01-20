Veteran offensive line coach Mark Weber joining Nick Rolovich at Washington State

Mark Weber, who’s been coaching college football for nearly four decades and most recently worked for Nick Rolovich at Hawaii, has accepted a position at his 15th college, joining the new Washington State coach in Pullman.

The Cougars haven’t officially announced any of Rolovich’s assistants, but KHON Sports in Honolulu reported two days ago Weber was “expected to have the opportunity” to join the new coach at WSU, and a photo of Weber with offensive line signee James McNorton surfaced on Twitter Monday night.

Other outlets had also reported on Weber’s decision to move back to the Pac-12 and a source close to the program confirmed the same news to The Spokesman-Review Monday evening.

Weber, who spent two seasons on Rolovich’s staff in Honolulu, has 37 years of college coaching experience and has worked at 14 different schools, including two of WSU’s rivals in the Pac-12: Oregon State and UCLA. He worked as the offensive line coach at both places, and has also coached the position at Fresno State, Utah State, BYU, North Carolina, UNLV and Nevada.

The other schools Weber’s worked at are Missouri Western State, West Texas State, Eastern New Mexico, Snow College, Idaho State and Los Angeles Valley College.

Weber has been a member of 18 bowl teams and has mentored a handful of All-American linemen, including Fresno State’s Logan Mankins and UCLA’s Kris Farris, who won the Outland Trophy in 1998. The Van Nuys, California, native is a former Cal Lutheran football player and he owns a Master’s Degree from Idaho State.

With Weber’s addition, Rolovich has filled eight spots on his coaching staff, bringing aboard three other former Hawaii assistants in offensive coordinator/running backs coach Brian Smith, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann and special teams coach Michael Ghoubrial, along with three ex-Wyoming assistants in defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive line coach AJ Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson.

Rolovich is also taking two other Hawaii staff members to WSU: chief of staff Jason Cvercko and strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw.