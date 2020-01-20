SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Baylor holds off unranked Oklahoma 61-57

Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his players during second-half action in a victory over Oklahoma on Monday in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson / AP)
Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his players during second-half action in a victory over Oklahoma on Monday in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.

Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against TCU.

The Sooners pulled to 59-57 on 3-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves, and had the ball when Kristian Doolittle forced a steal against Baylor guard Jared Butler. But Reaves missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in front of the Oklahoma bench with 6 seconds left.

The only other time the Bears reached No. 1 was in the poll released Jan. 9, 2017, and they lost by 21 the next night at No. 10 West Virginia. They rebounded with a win at No. 25 Kansas State, but had slipped to No. 6 by time they returned home the following week.

Teague, the junior guard who transferred from UNC Asheville, had a steal and a breakaway layup with just under seven minutes left to stretch the Baylor lead to 53-46. When he missed a 3 on his next shot, Freddie Gillespie had a putback slam.

Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season

(14) West Virginia 97, Texas 59: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points and the 14th-ranked Mountaineers jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a victory over the Longhorns.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall