Senior Standout: GFCC’s Ashley Perez

By Leo Goldman SWX

“Leaving behind my family back home and my friends was kind of the toughest part.” Said GFCC senior Ashley Perez.

Changing schools is a common occurrence. But for Ashley Perez, a senior at Great Falls Central Catholic, she had to not only change schools, but countries as well.

“I moved from the Philippines, from Quezon City. But it was just difficult because I went to a new school, didn’t know anybody and I had a thicker accent So it was kind of hard to communicate.” Said Perez.

Despite some initial struggles in adjusting to life in America, Ashley has made herself at home here in the land of the free, and has found herself a family alongside her cheer teammates.

“I love my girls and I feel like I’ve made lifelong friends. They are people I’m going to speak with after college, after high school.” Said Perez

GFCC cheer coach Jamie Stevens says Ashley fits right in with the rest of her teammates and her positive attitude has made her a great person to be around.

“Ashley has always brought positivity, that’s one thing she’s very good at. She’s very good at encouraging people, when her teammates are down or maybe having a tough practice, she’s very good at lifting them up and keeping the tempo upbeat.” Said Stevens.