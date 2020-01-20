On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (13) Butler at (9) Villanova … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Georgia at (15) Kentucky … ESPN

4 p.m.: Kansas State at (3) Kansas … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wichita St. at South Florida … ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: (21) Illinois at Purdue … ESPNU

4 p.m.: (17) Maryland at Northwestern … FS1

6 p.m.: VCU at St. Joseph’s … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Miami at (8) Duke … ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri … ESPNU

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette … FS1

7 p.m.: San Jose St. at New Mexico … Root

8 p.m.: Wyoming at (4) San Diego St. … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Air Force at Utah St. … ESPNU

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … SWX

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas … NBA

Golf

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Buffalo … NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at Boston … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:25 a.m.: Arsenal at Chelsea … NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open, second round … ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … 1230-AM

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: Shadle Park at Lewis and Clark … 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

