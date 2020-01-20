On the air
Mon., Jan. 20, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (13) Butler at (9) Villanova … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Georgia at (15) Kentucky … ESPN
4 p.m.: Kansas State at (3) Kansas … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wichita St. at South Florida … ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: (21) Illinois at Purdue … ESPNU
4 p.m.: (17) Maryland at Northwestern … FS1
6 p.m.: VCU at St. Joseph’s … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Miami at (8) Duke … ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri … ESPNU
6 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette … FS1
7 p.m.: San Jose St. at New Mexico … Root
8 p.m.: Wyoming at (4) San Diego St. … CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Air Force at Utah St. … ESPNU
8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … SWX
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas … NBA
Golf
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Buffalo … NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at Boston … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:25 a.m.: Arsenal at Chelsea … NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open, second round … ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth … 1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: Shadle Park at Lewis and Clark … 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
