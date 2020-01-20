Hawaii strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw set to join Nick Rolovich at Washington State

Nick Rolovich is bringing at least three position coaches from the University to Hawaii to Washington State, and Monday it was learned the new Cougars coach is also taking his strength and conditioning coach to Pullman.

Dwain Bradshaw (Hawaii Athletics / Courtesy)

Dwain Bradshaw, who spent one season in Honolulu as the Director of Athletic Performance, has changed his Twitter bio to reflect his new position in the Pac-12 Conference: “Washington State University Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.”

Bradshaw not only has experience on the West Coast, but also in the Pac-12, as a former strength and conditioning coach at USC in 2017 under Clay Helton, when the Trojans won the Pac-12 championship and went to the Cotton Bowl. The Chino Hills, California, native also played safety/linebacker at Arizona State and worked as a sports performance intern in Tempe.

According to Bradshaw’s Hawaii bio, the coach utilizes a performance system that “consists of movement, strength/power, and mental conditioning – all of which are collectively integrated for the enhancement of each position group and athlete individually.

Prior to taking a job on Rolovich’s staff in the spring of 2019, Bradshaw worked for ex-Mike Leach pupil Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech, where his title was “Director of Multi-directional Movement.” Bradshaw also specialized in the traning of the Red Raider defensive backs.

Bradshaw has extensive experience working with defensive backs, having spent three years (2015-17) with them at Auburn as a graduate assistant. He also assisted in the indoctrination of incoming freshman Stage-0 athletes at Auburn and helped athletic trainers in athlete reconditioning.