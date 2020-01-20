Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named WCC player of the week

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert hits a 3-pointer during the first half against Santa Clara last Thursday. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert hits a 3-pointer during the first half against Santa Clara last Thursday. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga junior wing Corey Kispert was named WCC player of the week after averaging 17.5 points in two victories last week.

Kispert made 4 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in GU’s 92-69 victory Saturday over BYU. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the Zags’ 104-54 rout over Santa Clara on Thursday.

Kispert leads Gonzaga with 53 3-pointers and ranks second in scoring at 14.4 points. He’s scored in double figures in 11 of the last 12 games.

Kispert is the third Zag to be named WCC player of the week, joining Ryan Woolridge and Filip Petrusev.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball