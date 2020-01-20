SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, January 21

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school: Boys: GSL: Shadle Park at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at Central Valley, University at North Central, all 7:15 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at West Valley, East Valley at Clarkston, both 5:30 p.m.; NEA: Medical Lake at Lakeside (WA), Newport at Colville, Freeman at Deer Park, all 7:15 p.m.; NE 2B North: St. George’s at Northwest Christian, 7:30 p.m.; NE 2B South: Asotin at Colfax, Tekoa-Rosalia at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Reardan at Upper Columbia Academy, all 7:30 p.m.; NE 1B North: Cusick at Northport, 6 p.m.; Republic at Curlew, Selkirk at Inchelium, both 7:30 p.m.; NE 1B South: Columbia at Odessa, Valley Christian at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, both 7:30 p.m.; SE 1B: Touchet at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.; Nonleague: Springdale at Wilbur-Creston, 6 p.m.; Lakeland at Coeur d’Alene, Pullman at Moscow, Sandpoint at Kellogg, Dayton/Waitsburg at Pomeroy, all 7 p.m.; Colton at Deary, Liberty at Davenport, both 7:30 p.m.

High school: Girls: GSL: Ferris at Mead, Rogers at Central Valley, Shadle Park at Lewis and Clark, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, University at North Central, all 5:30 p.m.; GNL: Cheney at West Valley, East Valley at Clarkston, both 7 p.m.; NEA: Newport at Colville, Medical Lake at Lakeside (WA), Freeman at Deer Park, all 5:30 p.m.; NE 2B North: St. George’s at Northwest Christian, 6 p.m.; NE 2B South: Asotin at Colfax, Tekoa-Rosalia at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, both 6 p.m.; NE 1B North: Republic at Curlew, Cusick at Northport, both 4:30 p.m.; Selkirk at Inchelium, 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Columbia at Odessa, Valley Christian at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, both 6 p.m.; SE 1B: Touchet at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.; Nonleague: Sandpoint at Kellogg, Dayton/Waitsburg at Pomeroy, both 5:30 p.m.; Liberty at Davenport, Reardan at Upper Columbia Academy, both 6 p.m.; Colton at College Place, 6:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall