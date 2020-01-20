Area roundup: Sasquatch, Cardinals men stay unbeaten in NWAC play

Garrett White poured in 27 points and the Community Colleges of Spokane Sasquatch men remained unbeaten in Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 99-74 drubbing of visiting Blue Mountain on Monday.

White made 11 of 18 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for CC Spokane (17-3, 7-0). Jason Williams came off the bench to score 16, Austin White added 14 points and Jamal Alstrom scored 12.

The Sasquatch shot 44% from the floor, 30% from distance and made 27 of 30 free throws (90%).

Wes Persinger paced the Timberwolves with 16 points. Blue Mountain shot 46% overall but just 22% from distance (4 of 18).

North Idaho 96, Columbia Basin 87: Christian Guess scored 27 points and the Cardinals (18-1, 6-0) remained unbeaten in NWAC play with a win over the Hawks (6-12, 1-5).

Guess hit 11 of 15 shots from the floor but made just 5 of 14 free throws. Nate Pryor added 22 points, while Phillip Malatare scored 17. Yusuf Mahamed pitched in with 12 points off the bench.

Women’s basketball

Koyama Young totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to propel the CC Spokane Sasquatch to a 70-46 victory over visiting Blue Mountain (2-15, 0-6) in NWAC play.

Lexi Cook came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on her way to 15 points for the Sasquatch (10-6, 3-4), while Faith Adams scored 10.

CC Spokane held the Timberwolves to 29% shooting from the floor.

North Idaho 60, Columbia Basin 53: Anna Schrade and Alex Carlton scored 13 points apiece and the Cardinals (10-7, 4-2) beat the host Hawks (5-13, 2-4).

Reserve Rilee Mangun added 10 points for the Cardinals, who shot only 36% from the floor, but made 17 of 20 free throws (85%).

The Hawks shot 37% overall, 33% from distance, and made 5 of 8 foul shots.