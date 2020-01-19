NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis posts first career triple-double, leading Pacers past Nuggets

Associated Press

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 Sunday night in Denver.

It was the first triple-double of the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star’s career.

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight overall.

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who were again without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the lead for most of the game but was outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets missed 10 of 32 free throws and were just 3 of 23 from 3-point range while the Pacers connected on 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, including six 3-pointers by McDermott.

Spurs 107, Heat 102: In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102 Sunday.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18.

The Spurs rebounded – barely – after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.

Robinson opened the game making his first four 3-pointers as the Heat built an 11-point lead. Robinson finished 4 for 10 from deep.