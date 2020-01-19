Golf roundup: Andrew Landry rallies to win The American Express after blowing 6-shot lead

Associated Press

Andrew Landry regrouped to win The American Express after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday.

Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory.

Landry’s victory came two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm at PGA West. The 32-year-old Texan has two PGA Tour victories, also winning the 2018 Texas Open.

Ancer tied the Stadium Course record with a 63.

Landry appeared to be cruising to victory when he birdied the first three holes on the back nine to open the six-shot lead. But he bogeyed the next three holes, made a par on the 16th that felt like another bogey, and was tied when Ancer ran in a 25-footer on the 17th.

Scottie Scheffler, tied with Landry to start the final round, fell behind early and had late hopes with an eagle on the 16th to get within one shot. He closed with two pars to finish alone in third.

Landry finished at 26-under 262. The victory sends him back to the Masters.

European Tour

Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win by closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates..

The 46-year-old Westwood now has won in each of the last four decades. Eleven players in the field at Abu Dhabi were not even born when he won his first title in 1996 at the Scandinavian Masters.

Victor Perez (63), Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matt Fitzpatrick (67) tied for second.

Brooks Koepka, the world’s No. 1 player who returned to competition for the first time since October because of a knee injury, shot 69 and tied for 34th.

Westwood won for the first time since the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa toward the end of 2018.

LPGA Tour

The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, featured a little bit of everything, except for a winner. That will have to wait until Monday.

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.

LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.

Five players spent time with at least a share of the fourth-round lead. Lopez (5-under 66), Hataoka (68) and Park (71), who led by two shots after 54 holes, finished 72 holes of regulation at 13-under 271.

M.J. Hur, who made 10 birdies and shot 63, and Brooke Henderson (67) finished one shot out of the playoff in this event featuring 26 LPGA tournament winners from the last two seasons.

Asian Tour

Matt Kuchar closed with a 1-under 70 for a three-shot victory over Justin Rose in the Singapore Open.

Kuchar seized control with a 62 in the third round. His only blemish in the final round was a triple bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way.

The American now has worldwide victories in each of the last three years. Kuchar went to Singapore after playing consecutive weeks in Hawaii to start the new year on the PGA Tour.

Latin American Amateur

Argentine teenager Abel Gallegos rallied from a two-shot deficit with a 4-under 67 at Mayakoba and won the Latin American Amateur Championship in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to earn trips to the Masters and British Open.

Gallegos, a 17-year-old from a small town outside Buenos Aires, finished with a birdie at El Camaleon Golf Club to win by four shots over Aaron Terrazas of Mexico, who also shot 67.

Jose Vega, the 26-year-old regional sales director for Trackman, started with a two-shot lead but made only two birdies and closed with a 74 to finish alone in third.

Gallegos finished at 4-under 280, the only player in the field under par.

The victory gives Gallegos a spot in the Masters in April and in the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July. He also is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and is exempt for all USGA amateur events for which he is eligible.

PGA Tour Champions

Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Saturday to beat Ernie Els in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Ka’upulehi-Kona, Hawaii.

Fred Couples was part of the three-man playoff, but missed a short par putt on the first extra hole.

Jimenez closed with a 5-under 67 to match Els and Couples at 14-under 202. The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. He has won in all seven his senior seasons.

Els was making his PGA Tour Champions debut. He opened with a 72 to fall eight shots behind before closing with a pair of 65s to get in a playoff. The 60-year-old Couples shot 67.