Area Sports Menu for Monday, January 20

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 4 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 2 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: Sandpoint at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois in Des Moines, Iowa, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:25 a.m.