Area Sports Menu for Monday, January 20
Sun., Jan. 19, 2020
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 4 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 2 p.m.
High school boys: Nonleague: Sandpoint at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls: Nonleague: Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois in Des Moines, Iowa, 9 a.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com