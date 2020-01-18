WCC roundup: Jordan Ford leads Saint Mary’s past Pepperdine

Associated Press

Jordan Ford scored 26 points with three assists, Malik Fitts added 18 points with seven rebounds and Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 78-69 on Saturday in Malibu, California.

The Gaels (16-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference) shot 53% from long distance (9 of 17) and 52% percent overall (29 of 56).

Tanner Krebbs scored 17 points and Alex Ducas added 10.

Colbey Ross grabbed seven rebounds, made six assists and scored 24 points for Pepperdine (9-10, 2-3), which shot 20% (4 of 20) from beyond the arc. Kameron Edwards scored 17 points with nine rebounds.

San Francisco 61, Loyola Marymount 51: Charles Minlend registered 19 points, Jordan Ratinho set the career 3-point record and the Dons (14-6, 3-2) downed the visiting Lions (7-12, 1-4).

Ratinho, who scored eight points, hit his only 3 of the game with 12 1/2 minutes left to break at tie with Ali Thomas (1997-2000). More important, Ratinho’s 237th triple capped a little 5-0 spurt that gave the Dons the lead for good at 36-32.

Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points for San Francisco and Taavi Jurkatamm added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions, whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Santa Clara 84, Pacific 80: Trey Wertz had a season-high 31 points as the Broncos (16-4, 3-2) won their 15th consecutive home game, holding on to beat the Tigers (15-6, 3-2) in Santa Clara, California.

Wertz shot 10 for 12 from the field and converted 9 of 10 from the line.

Josip Vrankic had 16 points for Santa Clara. Tahj Eaddy added 13 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points.

San Diego 77, Portland 67: Jared Rodriguez came off the bench to score 17 points, carrying the visiting Toreros (8-13, 1-5) past the Pilots (9-11, 1-4).

Joey Calcaterra had 16 points for San Diego, which broke its five-game losing streak. Braun Hartfield added 13 points. Finn Sullivan had 10 points.