Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga beats BYU, Zags big man Filip Petrusev suffers ankle injury

Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Gonzaga Bulldogs power past the BYU Cougars 92-69 Saturday night at McCarthey Athletic Center in a game that saw GU’s top scorer, Filip Petrusev, leave with an injury.

Petrusev appeared to hurt his right ankle early in the second half. He was eventually helped to the locker room by two trainers. Coming into the game he lead GU at 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Corey Kispert added 19 points, scoring 16 in the second half, for Gonzaga. Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each scored 14 points and Ryan Woolridge had 11.

Jake Toolson was BYU’s only other scorer in double digits. He had 16 points.

Gonzaga scored 54 points in the second half thanks to 73.9% shooting. The Zags shot 56.1% for the game and made 9 of 21 3-pointers.

BYU shot 50.9%, but made just 6 of 20 3s.

Behind the 6-foot-10 Tillie’s strong performance inside, Gonzaga dominated the glass, outrebounding the Cougars 37-21. GU grabbed nine offensive rebounds and held BYU to just one offensive board.

The Zags drew 21 fouls on BYU and committed just 13. This led to a big difference at the foul line. Gonzaga made 19-of-25 free throws. BYU only attempted 10, making five.

Ayayi, who is having a breakout season for the Zags, again filled up the stat sheet. The redshirt sophomore guard from France had six rebounds and team-highs with six assists and four steals.

First half

15:53 – BYU 8, Gonzaga 7: The Cougars hold the early edge over the Bulldogs thanks to some good shooting.

BYU has shot 67% and has four scorers with two points each.

Gonzaga is led by Joel Ayayi’s three points. He hit a slick, step-back 3 from the corner to put the Zags up 7-6.

BYU answered right back as guard TJ Haws got in the lane and laid off a nice pass to Dalton Nixon for a layup.

11:42 – Gonzaga 16, BYU 13: Admon Gilder has five points off the bench for the Zags, who used a 9-5 run to take the lead.

Killian Tillie has four points for GU along with three rebounds and one assist.

Zac Seljaas has three points to lead BYU.

Gilder stepped into a 3 to start the Zags’ run and then hit a layup to put GU up 3 before the under-12 timeout.

7:37 – Gonzaga 23, BYU 17: Both teams have shooting troubles heading into the under-8 media timeout.

Gonzaga has made just 1 of its last 5 shot attempts, while BYU has hit just 1 of its last 6.

Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each have five points to pace Gonzaga. Kolby Lee’s four points lead BYU.

The Cougars are hanging around despite being 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

3:49 – Gonzaga 31, BYU 20: Killian Tillie is up to nine points and the Bulldogs have expanded the lead to 11.

Tillie is 4-of-9 shooting and has four rebounds.

All seven Zags who have played have scored.

Kolby Lee and Jake Toolson each have four points for BYU.

Corey Kispert scored his first points with a 3 off an inbounds play to put GU up 9. Later, Tillie drilled a 3 after an offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi to push the lead to 13.

Halftime

Half – Gonzaga 38, BYU 31: Killian Tillie has 14 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs take a 7-point lead into halftime.

TJ Haws leads the Cougars with seven points. Zac Seljaas and Kolby Lee have each added six.

Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi have each chipped in five points for GU. Filip Petrusev, the Zags’ leading scorer this season, has been held to just three points and has taken only two shots.

BYU leading scorer Yoeli Childs went through warm-ups with the Cougars, but has not entered the game due to an injured finger. He spent the half on the bench, but in uniform.

Gonzaga has pulled down eight offensive rebounds and lead the Cougars 10-2 in second-chance points.

Second half

15:05 – Gonzaga 45, BYU 38: Gonzaga leads by 7 but timeout was just called to tend to an injury to GU’s leading scorer this season, Filip Petrusev.

Petrusev jumped to challenge a shot in the corner and landed awkwardly on his right ankle. He immediately crumpled to the ground and play was stopped. The sophomore forward was then helped to the locker room by two trainers.

11:03 – Gonzaga 57, BYU 45: Ryan Woolridge and Corey Kispert are each up to nine points and the Zags lead by 12.

Woolridge scored GU’s last five points. Killian Tillie still leads GU with 14 points.

TJ Haws still leads BYU. He has nine points.

3:25 – Gonzaga 81, BYU 60: Gonzaga has five scorers in double figures and the Zags look on their way to big win over the Cougars.

Killian Tillie leads the way with 18 points, Corey Kispert has 16, Joel Ayayi 14 and Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder each have 11.

TJ Haws has 17 points for BYU.

Starting 5

Gonzaga starters: Woolridge, Ayayi, Kispert, Tillie and Petrusev. Yoeli Childs not listed as a starter for BYU., but he went through warmups like a guy that plans on playing.

Pregame

