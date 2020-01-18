Sports letters: Thanks for the memories, Mike Leach
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 18, 2020
Thank you, Coach (Mike) Leach, for many years of exciting football games and great wins!
You were hired to win football games, not pander to narcissistic sports writers, commentators and know-it-all fans. Most of your critics don’t have enough coaching ability to get a Little League team out of the locker room with their clothes on, let alone coach a major college football team.
Maybe these critics would like to return to the days of Bill Doba and Paul Wolff, who were nice guys but couldn’t win.
Jake Nelson
Spokane
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com