Paddling coach, researcher visiting Spokane Jan. 27

From staff reports

Dan Henderson, the head coach of the Cascade Canoe and Kayak Racing team in Bothell and a former leader of the U.S. national team, will speak in Spokane on Jan. 27.

The presentation is part of the Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club’ general meeting and is free and open to the public.

It starts a 7 p.m. at Mountain Gear’s headquarters (6021 E Mansfield Ave).

Henderson will share what it takes to become an Olympian.

For 47 years Henderson, has immersed himself in paddling, exploring wonderful places and viewing wildlife, all while competing.

His writing includes Sea Kayaking, Basic Skills, Paddling Techniques and Trip Planning. All from the Mountaineers Press. He also wrote the International Canoe Federation Coaching Manual, 1st Edition.

His graduate level research in biomechanics focused on the kayak forward stroke.