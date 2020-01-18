Montana earns 1,000th home court win, holds off Idaho 67-63

Associated Press

MISSOULA – Jared Samuelson scored 23 points and Kyle Owens and Kendal Manuel each added two clutch free throws in the final seconds as Montana won its 1,000th game on its home court, holding off Idaho for a 67-63 Big Sky Conference victory on Saturday night.

Fittingly, it was the 200th meeting between the Grizzlies and Vandals.

Idaho (5-12, 1-5) got within two points on a Chance Garvin 3-pointer with 1:35 left and again on a Damon Thacker 3 with 3 seconds left, but could not catch the Grizzlies. The Vandals’ last five losses have been by a total of just 13 points.

“I thought our guys did a great job of individually trying to slow down Manuel who was red hot coming into this game,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said in a team release.

“I give (Montana) credit with their tenacity defensively. They got up and made our guys uncomfortable. I didn’t think we did a great job of handling their pressure.”

Sayeed Pridgett added 17 points for Montana (10-8, 6-1).

Trevon Allen finished with 23 points and six rebounds to lead Idaho. Scott Blakney added 12 points.