Katie Campbell leads Gonzaga women in rout of San Francisco

Staff and wire reports

SAN FRANCISCO – Katie Campbell scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Gonzaga beat San Francisco 69-46 for its 16th straight win on Saturday.

Jessie Loera added 11 points and Jenn Wirth and LeeAnne Wirth both scored 10 for the Bulldogs (18-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzaga made 23 of 41 from the field (56%), including 10 of 19 from 3-point range (53%). Loera was 3 of 4 from behind the arc.

“When we settled in offensively, we were working for team shots and we made a really high percentage,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said in a team release. “It was a grind around the basket. USF was very physical, but once we got those threes it really started to open things up for us.

“We are really happy with the wins, but I’m really happy with the way our team came down here and competed.”

The Bulldogs took the lead for good near the midpoint of the first quarter and led by double digits after Jill Townsend’s jumper made it 42-32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

Gonzaga had its largest lead at 68-43 with 2:48 left in the game.

Lucie Hoskova scored 15 points to lead the Dons (7-12, 0-7), who lost their seventh in a row. Kia Vaalavirta and Mikayla Williams added 11 points each. Vaalavirta made all three of her 3-point attempts.

Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine at 6 p.m. Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.