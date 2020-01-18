Jacob Davison scores 26, Eastern Washington tops Montana State 71-58

Associated Press

BOZEMAN – Jacob Davison scored 26 points, Mason Peatling had a double-double and Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 71-58 on Saturday.

The Eagles made 8 of 14 shots, taking a 59-46 lead on Tanner Groves’ jumper with 5:11 left. From that point, they didn’t attempt another field goal until the closing seconds. Their final 12 points came from the free-throw line, 11 in the last 3 minutes.

Peatling scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Groves added 11 points and Kim Aiken Jr. snared 13 rebounds for the Eagles (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Harald Frey led the Bobcats (9-9, 3-4) with 19 points and Amin Adamu scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Peatling converted a three-point play with 1 second left in the first half as the Eagles used a 7-2 run to take a 34-30 lead. Montana State scored the first six points of the second half to regain the lead.

The Bobcats stayed on top until Davison and Casson Rouse hit 3-pointers and Peatling made a layup for a 48-42 Eagles lead. Montana State cut it back to two, but the Eagles scored the next 11, seven by Groves, leading up to the free-throw parade.