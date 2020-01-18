SWX Home
Hot-shooting Sam Lees leads Whitworth past Pacific

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 18, 2020

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Sam Lees converted 13 of 14 shots from the field en route to 26 points, and No. 21 Whitworth defeated Pacific 94-75 in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.

Lees made 9 of 10 shots from the floor for 18 points after halftime. The senior also finished with nine rebounds.

The Pirates (12-3, 6-0 NWC) pulled away gradually in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied at 37. After the Boxers’ Isaiah Gelacio knocked down a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 50-44, Whitworth reeled off 13 of the next 15 points, jumping ahead 63-46.

Ben College added an efficient 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting with four rebounds and three assists for Whitworth, which made 39 of 59 shots (66.1%), including 36 of 47 (76.5%) inside the arc.

Jared Cattell scored 15 points for Pacific (4-11, 1-5).

Whitworth is tied with Whitman and Linfield atop the conference standings. The Pirates host Whitman on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and Linfield visits Whitworth on Friday, also at 8.

