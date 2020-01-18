GSL roundup: Post Falls boys and girls sweep Lewis and Clark in nonleague matchups

From staff reports

Alex Horning scored 19 points and Post Falls beat Lewis and Clark 66-47 in a nonleague game Saturday.

The Trojans (14-3) were ranked No. 4 in Idaho 5A in this week’s media poll.

Post Falls led 31-25 at intermission but used a 25-12 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Caden McLean added 11 points for Post Falls.

Miles Heath led Lewis and Clark (2-10) with 11 points.

Girls

Post Falls 58, Lewis and Clark 54: Ali Carpenter scored 16 points, Dylan Lovett added 14 and the Trojans (10-7) topped the visiting Tigers (5-7) in a nonleague game.

Andie Zylak led LC with 24 points and Macey Grant added 15 points with six boards.

Ferris 49, Shadle Park 42: Kacey Spink scored 12 points and the visiting Saxons (7-6) outlasted the Highlanders (4-10) in a nonleague game.

Elliot Hencz, Laney Erickson and Bailey Warnica scored eight points each for Ferris.

Madison Fager led Shadle Park with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Izzy Boring added 12 points and La Nia Thompson had 10.