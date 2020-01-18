Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev suffers ankle injury in second half against BYU

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 18, 2020

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Young Kwak / AP)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s frontcourt absorbed another blow Saturday when sophomore forward Filip Petrusev went down with lower right leg injury in the second half against BYU.

Petrusev took an awkward fall trying to block a shot near the baseline with 15:03 left and Gonzaga on top 45-38. He immediately grabbed at his right ankle and left the court with assistance from two trainers and went directly to the training room.

Petrusev leads the Zags in scoring (16.7), rebounding (7.9) and blocks (23). He’s made 54.5% of his field-goal attempts. He had five points against BYU before suffering the injury.

The school announced Thursday that freshman forward Anton Watson will have surgery on his left shoulder and miss the rest of the season.

