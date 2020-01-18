Gonzaga-BYU: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Cougars

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie reinforced his health against BYU, leading the Bulldogs with 22 points. He shot 54% from the floor and added seven free points from the free-throw line. Toss in two offensive rebounds and two assists, and Tillie was the most involved playmaker on offense.

Ayayi is a monster on the boards. His second offensive rebound of the possession leads to a big 3 from Tillie. pic.twitter.com/rG46hcIrHv — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 19, 2020

Defensive MVP

It was Joel Ayayi who flashed out on switches and poked balls away from BYU. The redshirt sophomore was active on the defensive end, matching up with BYU star TJ Haws when Ryan Woolridge switched off, and helping force the guard into two of his four turnovers.

Key moment

Filip Petrusev grabbed the first offensive rebound of the game and from that point, the Zags crashed the offensive glass with a fury. Nine offensive rebounds later, GU had outrebounded the Cougars 9-1 and held a 12-2 lead in second-chance points.