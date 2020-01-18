SWX Home
Girls basketball: Maggie Smith helps Cheney down Medical Lake at Reece Court

From staff reports

Maggie Smith scored 15 points, Shelby Draper added 12 and Cheney (4-7) beat Medical Lake (4-9) 50-32 at Reece Court at Eastern Washington University in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Lexie Redell led Medical Lake with 11 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 43, Colville 34: Anna Chisholm scored 13 points and the Scotties (12-2, 6-0) defeated the Indians (8-6, 3-3) on Saturday. Bradee Parisotto grabbed 12 rebounds for Freeman. Katelynn Lewis led Colville with 12 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 47, Davenport 41: Cambrie Rickard scored 13 points and the visiting Dragons (12-3, 5-0) beat the Gorillas (4-9, 2-3). Margreit Gallow and Lydia Bergquist added 12 points apiece for St. George’s. Ellie Telford led Davenport with 14 points and Darby Soliday added 13.

Reardan 42, Tekoa-Rosalia 21: Ayden Krupke scored 10 points and the Indians (6-7, 4-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-13, 0-8) on Saturday. Emma Wiedmer added nine points for Reardan.

Kettle Falls at Oroville: Mya Edwards scored 13 points and the visiting Bulldogs (8-5) beat the Hornets (1-9) in a nonleague game. Zarah Johnson added nine points for Kettle Falls. Kylar Anderson led Oroville with eight points.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 42, Curlew 35: Grace Nelson scored 13 points, Ashlyn Neilsen added 11 and the Tigers (9-4, 6-2) beat the Cougars (10-4, 6-2). Korin Baker led Curlew with 19 points and Emma Lena Baker added 10.

Republic 52, Columbia 31: Kayla Tonasket scored 18 points, Kaci Harman added 16, and the Tigers (4-7, 3-4) defeated the visiting Lions (1-10, 1-6). Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 23 points.

Valley Christian 52, Cusick 42: Stephanie Chadduck scored 26 points and the visiting Valley Christian Panthers (2-0, 2-0) beat the Cusick Panthers (1-7, 1-7). Karrah Pope added 20 points for Valley Christian. Teresa Campbell led Cusick with 13 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34: Maddy Dixon scored 19 points and the visiting Pirates (12-0, 5-0) beat the Eagles (4-8, 2-5). Olivia Kjack led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 13 points.

Oakesdale 43, Touchet 32: Jessie Reed, Lizzy Perry and Julie Baljo scored 10 points each and the Nighthawks (11-3, 5-1) defeated the Indians (4-5, 1-5). Briana Andrade led Touchet with 14 points.

Garfield-Palouse 51, Moses Lake Christian 30: Kenzi Pedersen scored 24 points and the visiting Vikings (9-4) beat the Lions (6-5) in a nonleague game. Maci Brantner added 12 points for Garfield-Palouse. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian Academy with nine points.

Idaho

Timberlake 66, Priest River 11: The visiting Tigers (11-4, 2-0) topped the Spartans (3-8, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 60, Bonners Ferry 46: The Wildcats (11-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Badgers (5-10, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

Grangeville 55, St. Maries 19: The Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0) defeated the Lumberjacks (4-12, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

