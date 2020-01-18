Boys basketball: John Lustig scores 41 points to lead Colfax over UCA

From staff reports

Northeast A

Freeman 59, Colville 46: Tucker Scarlett scored 18 points and the Scotties (10-4, 4-2) beat the visiting Indians (4-10, 1-5). Gabe Tippett added 14 points for Freeman. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 20 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 72, Upper Columbia Academy 39: John Lustig scored 41 points and the visiting Bulldogs (11-4, 4-1) beat the Lions (0-6, 0-6) on Saturday. Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 23 points.

St. George’s 68, Davenport 45: Dan Rigsby scored 16 points and the visiting Dragons (11-3, 4-0) beat the Gorillas (4-8, 2-2). Shayden Brown added 15 points and Nico Morales had 14 for No. 2-ranked St. George’s. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 15 points and William Waters added 10.

Reardan 70, Tekoa-Rosalia 56: Tyler Sprecher scored 29 points with 11 rebounds while surpassing the 1,000 point mark for his career and the Indians (8-5, 4-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (6-9, 1-5). Zane Perleberg added 23 points for Reardan. Garrett Naught led Tekoa-Rosalia with 30 points.

Orville 52, Kettle Falls 46: Austin Bernard and Noah Hilderbrand scored 14 points apiece and the Hornets (7-7) beat the visiting Bulldogs (7-5) in a nonleague game. Carter Matney led Kettle Falls with 16 points.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 68, Curlew 29: Ryan Moffet scored 31 points and the visiting Tigers (12-0, 6-0) beat the Cougars (2-9, 0-7). Marcus King added nine points for No. 1-ranked Odessa. Nicholas Baker led Curlew with 12 points.

Republic 62, Columbia 49: Lucas Larsen scored 24 points and the Tigers (3-8, 2-3) beat the visiting Lions (2-10, 0-8). Koty Dellinger added 16 points and Stephen McKay had 14 for Republic. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 14 points.

Cusick 79, Valley Christian 48: Colton Seymour scored 30 points with eight rebounds and nine assists and the Cusick Panthers (10-3, 7-1) defeated the visiting Valley Christian Panthers (3-3, 3-4). Brandon LeVasseur added 15 points for Cusick. Sam Reese led Valley Christian with 13 points.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 58, Touchet 28: Simon Anderson scored 19 points, Matthew Hockett added 14 and the visiting Nighthawks (12-3, 6-1) beat the Indians (0-10, 0-6). Alexis Gonzalez scored 15 points to lead Touchet.

Garfield-Palouse 61, Prescott 41: Blake Jones scored 21 points, Austin Jones added 16 and the Vikings (9-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (7-5, 5-2). Ethan Hawkins scored 14 points and Jacob Anderson had 10 for Gar-Pal. Victor Garcia had 18 points to lead Prescott.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 49, Pomeroy 42: Ty Harder scored 24 points and the Eagles (3-7, 2-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-10, 2-4). Evan Bartels scored 15 points and Byron Stallcop added 14 for Pomeroy.

Idaho

Timberlake 55, Priest River 40: The visiting Tigers (3-8, 1-0) topped the Spartans (3-4, 0-1) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 70, Bonners Ferry 56: The Wildcats (7-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Badgers (2-6, 0-1) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 48, Grangeville 29: The visiting Lumberjacks (8-4, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (5-6, 0-1) in a Central Idaho League game. Details were unavailable.