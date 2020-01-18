SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Sunday, January 19

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington State, Arizona at Washington, both noon.

Hockey

KIJHL: Golden at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Western Michigan in Des Moines, Iowa, 9 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Denver, noon.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:20 a.m.

