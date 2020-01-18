Area Sports Menu for Sunday, January 19
Sat., Jan. 18, 2020
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington State, Arizona at Washington, both noon.
Hockey
KIJHL: Golden at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Western Michigan in Des Moines, Iowa, 9 a.m.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Denver, noon.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:20 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com