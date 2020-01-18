Area roundup: Jaron Williams, Garrett White lift CCS past Wenatchee Valley in overtime

From staff reports

Jaron Williams scored 19 points, and Garrett White contributed with 18 to keep CC Spokane undefeated in the Northwest Athletic Conference with a 74-69 overtime win at Wenatchee Valley on Saturday.

Kaeleb Johnson added 12 points for the Sasquatch (16-3, 6-0). Malik Parsons scored 15 for the Knights (15-3, 3-2).

The teams were tied 63-63 at the end of regulation.

North Idaho 125, Blue Mountain 63: Christian Guess poured in a game-high 31 points for the Cardinals in a home win.

Joey Naccarato (17 points), Nate Pryor (16), Jaden Dewar (13), James Carlson (12) and Tyler Fanner (11) also scored in double figures for NIC (17-1, 5-0).

Wes Persinger scored 17 points for the Timberwolves (4-14, 0-5).

Women’s basketball

Wenatchee Valley 69, CC Spokane 39: Madelyn Godwin scored 17 points, and host Wenatchee Valley (12-6, 3-2) held the Sasquatch to 21% shooting in a Northwest Athletic Conference win.

Allie Parnell and Faith Adams scored 12 points apiece for CCS (9-6, 2-4).

North Idaho 78, Blue Mountain 43: Anna Schrade compiled 19 points and eight rebounds to power the Cardinals to the home win.

Cheyenne Green scored 14 points, and Halle Eborall, Alex Carlton and Rilee Mangun each had 10 for NIC (9-7, 3-2). Brooke Wheeler scored 10 for the Timberwolves (2-14, 0-5).