Area roundup: Montana State holds off upset-minded EWU in 2OT

From staff reports

Madeline Smith scored the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left, and Montana State withstood Eastern Washington’s barrage of 3-pointers for an 89-85 double-overtime victory in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney.

EWU’s Grace Kirscher missed a shot with 3 seconds remaining, and Tori Martell knocked down the clinching free throws at the other end for the Bobcats (10-6, 6-1 Big Sky).

Jenna Dick and Kennedy Dickie each knocked down 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the Eagles, who made 17 of their 32 3-point attempts. Jessica McDowell-White had 18 points and 12 assists for EWU (2-13, 1-5).

Darian White led the Bobcats with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Idaho 52, Montana 51: Natalie Klinker’s layup with just over 3 minutes left proved to be the game’s final bucket and lifted the Vandals to a victory at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow.

Montana missed its final five shots from the field.

Klinker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Lizzy Klinker pitched in with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Vandals (10-5, 5-1).

Emma Stockholm paced the Grizzlies (9-7, 4-3) with 16 points.

Pacific 82, Whitworth 68: Rilee Price tossed in 23 points, and Courtney Carolan had 20 to guide Pacific (12-3, 6-0) to a Northwest Conference victory in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Quincy McDeid led the Pirates (9-6, 2-4) with 15 points.