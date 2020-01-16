WCC roundup: Kolby Lee scores 21 to carry BYU over San Diego 93-70

Associated Press

Kolby Lee scored a career-high 21 points as BYU stretched its home win streak to eight games, romping past San Diego 93-70 on Thursday night in Provo, Utah.

TJ Haws had 19 points for BYU (14-5, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Jake Toolson added 14 points and seven assists. Dalton Nixon had 12 points.

Braun Hartfield had 21 points for the Toreros (7-13, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Joey Calcaterra added 16 points. Finn Sullivan had 13 points.

BYU plays No. 1 Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. San Diego plays Portland on the road on Saturday.

Pepperdine 75, Loyola Marymount 67: Skylar Chavez had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Waves (9-9, 2-2) topped the Lions (7-11, 1-3) in Malibu, California.

Kameron Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Erik Johansson had 19 points for the Lions. Jordan Bell added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Eli Scott had 10 points and six assists.

Pepperdine takes on Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday. Loyola Marymount plays San Francisco on the road on Saturday.

Pacific 65, Portland 55: Jahlil Tripp notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, leading the visiting Tigers (15-5, 3-1) over the Pilots (9-10, 1-3).

Daniss Jenkins added 15 points, while James Hampshire had 10 off the bench for Pacific.

Malcolm Porter led Portland with 17 points.