Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-1, 4-0) host the Santa Clara Broncos (15-3, 2-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 8. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Key matchup

We went with guards Trey Wertz and Tahj Eaddy in the two Gonzaga-Santa Clara matchups last year. Both are still prominent players for the Broncos, but we’ll change it up and go with forward Josip Vrankic.

Vrankic, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior, is coming off a breakout game with 22 points, including the game-winner with 9.4 seconds left in a 67-66 upset of Saint Mary’s last Saturday.

Vrankic (pronounced YO-sip VRANK-ich) isn’t necessarily a big scorer (10.3 points per game), but he contributes in multiple ways (team-high 27.8 minutes, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 24 steals).

Vrankic and Wake Forest transfer DJ Mitchell, who has been coming off the bench, provide the bulk of Santa Clara’s interior presence with Guglielmo Caruso (11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds) sidelined by injury the last three games.

Killian Tillie, who did a nice job on Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott last Saturday, will probably line up against Vrankic with Filip Petrusev on freshman center Jaden Bediako. Tillie is one of the most versatile players in the country.

Bediako doesn’t play a ton of minutes so expect to see Mitchell early. Mitchell (11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Vrankic should provide a good test for GU’s frontcourt.

Leaders

 
POINTS PPG FG% FT%
SCU: Trey Wertz 12.2 50.6 76.3
GU: Filip Petrusev 16.6 54.5 67.4

 
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP
SCU: Guglielmo Caruso 5.5 4.1 1.3
GU: Filip Petrusev 7.9 5.5 2.4

 
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
SCU: Trey Wertz 3.8 2.1 27.1
GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 2.0 31.7

Team stats

 
  SCU GU
Points 78.4 87.8
Points allowed 66.7 67.3
Field goal% 48.0 50.2
Rebounds 35.2 41.3
Assists 16.7 18.2
Blocks 4.2 3.9
Steals 6.9 7.5
Streak Won 1 Won 10

Game preview

