Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-1, 4-0) host the Santa Clara Broncos (15-3, 2-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 8. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Key matchup

We went with guards Trey Wertz and Tahj Eaddy in the two Gonzaga-Santa Clara matchups last year. Both are still prominent players for the Broncos, but we’ll change it up and go with forward Josip Vrankic.

Vrankic, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior, is coming off a breakout game with 22 points, including the game-winner with 9.4 seconds left in a 67-66 upset of Saint Mary’s last Saturday.

Vrankic (pronounced YO-sip VRANK-ich) isn’t necessarily a big scorer (10.3 points per game), but he contributes in multiple ways (team-high 27.8 minutes, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 24 steals).

Vrankic and Wake Forest transfer DJ Mitchell, who has been coming off the bench, provide the bulk of Santa Clara’s interior presence with Guglielmo Caruso (11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds) sidelined by injury the last three games.

Killian Tillie, who did a nice job on Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott last Saturday, will probably line up against Vrankic with Filip Petrusev on freshman center Jaden Bediako. Tillie is one of the most versatile players in the country.

Bediako doesn’t play a ton of minutes so expect to see Mitchell early. Mitchell (11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Vrankic should provide a good test for GU’s frontcourt.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% SCU: Trey Wertz 12.2 50.6 76.3 GU: Filip Petrusev 16.6 54.5 67.4

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP SCU: Guglielmo Caruso 5.5 4.1 1.3 GU: Filip Petrusev 7.9 5.5 2.4

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG SCU: Trey Wertz 3.8 2.1 27.1 GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 2.0 31.7

Team stats

SCU GU Points 78.4 87.8 Points allowed 66.7 67.3 Field goal% 48.0 50.2 Rebounds 35.2 41.3 Assists 16.7 18.2 Blocks 4.2 3.9 Steals 6.9 7.5 Streak Won 1 Won 10

Game preview

No. 1 Gonzaga trying to extend WCC lead during homestand The top-ranked Bulldogs (18-1, 4-0) face the three teams – Thursday vs. Santa Clara (15-3, 2-1), Saturday vs. BYU (13-5, 2-1) and Jan. 25 vs. Pacific (14-5, 2-1) – right below them in the standings. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Gonzaga’s trio of 2020 commitments earn McDonald’s All-American game nominations Gonzaga’s 2020 commitments Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther and Jalen Suggs have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game. | Read more »

Roger Powell Jr. seamless fit on Gonzaga’s coaching staff First-year Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell Jr. is proficient at key tasks, but he’s also capable of adding a personal touch. He can compile scouting reports and then suit up and play with the scout team, demonstrating what the Zags might see from an opposing player. | Read more »

Gonzaga considering options with Anton Watson’s recurring shoulder issues Anton Watson tumbled into the padded stanchion that supports the rim and backboard and knew immediately his left shoulder had popped out of place again. | Read more »

Analysis: Gonzaga’s defense and eventually its offense too much for Loyola Marymount The Bulldogs spent the first 25 minutes or so figuring out LMU’s myriad of defenses. When they solved it, the Zags broke away with a 49-point second half and an 87-62 victory Saturday in front of 3,543 – perhaps 35% of the crowd sporting Zags gear. | Read more »