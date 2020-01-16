Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Colorado drops Arizona State

Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tyler Bey scored 19 points, Lucas Siewert added 14 and No. 20 Colorado overcame a slow start to beat Arizona State 68-61 on Thursday.

Colorado (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) won its first road game in conference play and has won seven of eight overall. Siewert hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and Bey made his only attempt from long range to give the Buffaloes some much-needed offense.

Arizona State (10-7, 1-3) has dropped five of its last seven.

Remy Martin scored 25 points and Romello White had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils, who shot just 30% from the field in the second half, including 4 of 19 (21%) from 3-point range.

Washington State 72, Oregon 61

PULLMAN – CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time.

Elleby, who was held to a season-low six points in his last game, helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2007.

Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.

Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.

Washington State then went on a 9-0 run that closed out Oregon.

(1) Gonzaga 105, Santa Clara 54

SPOKANE – Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as Gonzaga pounded Santa Clara for its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation.

Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0 West Coast).

Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. But the Broncos have lost 20 straight to Gonzaga, dating to 2011.

The Broncos were doomed by 30% shooting in this game, including 3 of 25 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga has won 11 games in a row since its only loss to Michigan.

(22) Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – DJ Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis used a rally midway through the second half to defeat Cincinnati.

Lester Quinones added 13 points, seven coming in the final five minutes, as the Tigers (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) broke a six-game losing streak in the series with the Bearcats.

Jarrron Cumberland, the defending American Athletic Conference player of the year, led Cincinnati (10-7, 3-2) with 19 points, while Keith Williams scored 12, going 4 of 14 from the field, part of the Bearcats struggling to a 30% shooting night from the field.