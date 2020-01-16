Montana State OC Matt Miller leaving to coach wide receivers for Boise State

By Vince Bagby SWX

The Montana State football team is in search of a new assistant coach after it was made official on Thursday that Bobcats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Miller is leaving Bozeman to join his alma mater Boise State as a wide receivers coach. Miller will also be taking over the position of pass game coordinator for the Broncos.

Miller, a Helena native and former Capital Bruins standout, currently holds the Boise State program record for receptions (244) while ranking third in Broncos history for receiving yards (3,049) and touchdown catches (29).

Montana State football head coach Jeff Choate made the following statement on Thursday regarding Miller’s departure:

“I want to thank Matt for his hard work at Montana State. He is a bright, hard-working coach who was a big part of the success we’ve achieved. He filled a number of different roles on our staff, and did an excellent job in each and every one of them. I’m sure he’ll do a great job at Boise State and I know he’s excited to return to his alma mater. I’m excited about the future of Bobcat Football, and I’m looking forward to adding a coach who will bring new and different ideas to our program.”