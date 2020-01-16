Idaho women beat Eastern, giving coach Jon Newlee 200th win

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Lizzy Klinker totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Idaho defeated Eastern Washington 69-60 Thursday at Cowan-Spectrum Arena, giving head coach Jon Newlee his 200th win with the school.

Gina Marxen and Janie King added 12 points apiece for the Vandals (9-5, 4-1 Big Sky), who won their fourth straight in the series.

The teams scorched the nets from outside. Idaho made a season-best 13 3-pointers and the Eagles (2-12, 1-4) sank 10.

Kennedy Dickie led EWU with a career-high 18 points. Grace Kirscher added 16 points, including 4-of-4 3-point shooting, and Alexyss Newman had 13 points and nine boards.

The backboard and the bench made the difference for Idaho.

Despite being outshot 45% to 39%, the Vandals outrebounded the Eagles 42-27 and had 24 bench points to six for Eastern.

After EWU rallied from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 55, King sank a 3-pointer with 7 minutes left that started a 14-0 Idaho run that effectively ended the game.