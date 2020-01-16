SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Idaho women beat Eastern, giving coach Jon Newlee 200th win

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 16, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Lizzy Klinker totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Idaho defeated Eastern Washington 69-60 Thursday at Cowan-Spectrum Arena, giving head coach Jon Newlee his 200th win with the school.

Gina Marxen and Janie King added 12 points apiece for the Vandals (9-5, 4-1 Big Sky), who won their fourth straight in the series.

The teams scorched the nets from outside. Idaho made a season-best 13 3-pointers and the Eagles (2-12, 1-4) sank 10.

Kennedy Dickie led EWU with a career-high 18 points. Grace Kirscher added 16 points, including 4-of-4 3-point shooting, and Alexyss Newman had 13 points and nine boards.

The backboard and the bench made the difference for Idaho.

Despite being outshot 45% to 39%, the Vandals outrebounded the Eagles 42-27 and had 24 bench points to six for Eastern.

After EWU rallied from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 55, King sank a 3-pointer with 7 minutes left that started a 14-0 Idaho run that effectively ended the game.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall