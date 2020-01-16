Gonzaga-Santa Clara: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Broncos

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Offensive MVP

Continuing his impressive run of form, Admon Gilder poured in 18 points in only 22 minutes. He led both teams in efficiency and made all eight of his free throws. Add in two makes from behind the arc and Gilder has been getting more comfortable in the offense.

Defensive MVP

It was a tough night for the Broncos going up against Killian Tillie. He did a good job staying in front of the Broncos and not allowing them into the lane. When they got into the clogged up lane, he forced them into tough shots. He was second in defensive rebounds with four and added a steal.

Key moment

Joel Ayayi hit a 3 with 14:54 left in the first half followed quickly by Tillie and Gilder, and the Zags went on 28-5 run and kept on running, finishing with seven 3-pointers at half. It was an offensive clinic and maybe the barrage of 3-pointers jump-started the offense.