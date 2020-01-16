Girls basketball: Maggie Smith scores 18 points to lead Cheney over Pullman
Thu., Jan. 16, 2020
Cheney 51, Pullman 23: Maggie Smith scored 18 points and the Blackhawks (3-7, 1-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-9, 0-4) in a Great Northern League game on Thursday.
Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with nine points.
Colville 56, Riverside 48: Jordyn True scored 15 points and the Indians (8-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Rams (3-9, 0-4) in a Northeast A League matchup.
McKenna Reggear added 12 points for Colville. Brittney Nortz and Sam Riggles scored 16 points apiece for Riverside.
Kettle Falls 53, Northwest Christian 41: The visiting Bulldogs (7-5, 2-2) topped the Crusaders (10-4, 3-1) in a Northeast 2B North clash. Details were unavailable.
Wallace 53, Clark Fork 38: Megan Morin scored 14 points and the Miners (9-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Wampus Cats (5-5, 1-1) in a North Star League game.
Chloe Cielke added 10 points for Wallace. Ellie Kiebert led Clark Fork with 18 points.
