Former Washington State forward Morgan Weaver selected No. 2 overall by Portland Thorns in NWSL draft

Former Washington State forward Morgan Weaver was selected by the Portland Thorns with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Weaver, who attended Curtis High in University Place, Washington, scored 43 goals and 98 total points, both ranking second all-time in program history.

“I was shocked,” Weaver said in an NWSL broadcast. “I just sat there and froze for a second, and then actually hearing my name called was amazing and a blessing.”

Weaver was named a third-team All-American this season, becoming just the second Washington State player to receive All-American distinction.

Portland opened the draft by selecting Stanford sophomore forward Sophia Smith with the first-overall pick. A three-team trade between the Thorns, Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue FC gave Portland back-to-back picks.

“(Sophia) is an amazing player and the recognition she’s gotten already is just amazing,” Weaver said. “Everyone who plays at the Thorns is an amazing player and I’m very excited.”

Both players will join a Portland roster which includes Canadian star forward Christine Sinclair and a trio of United States World Cup veterans in defender Meghan Klingenberg and midfielders Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Weaver helped the Cougars reach the NCAA College Cup for the first time in program history last year. She had a goal in WSU’s 2-1 semifinal loss to North Carolina.

Following the loss to the Tar Heels, Weaver and teammate Makamae Gomera-Stevens became the first WSU players called into a U.S. senior national camp.

Weaver scored 15 goals and added five assists in her senior season.

