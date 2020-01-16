WSU Men's Basketball
Sports >  WSU basketball

CJ Elleby scores 25, Washington State stuns No. 8 Oregon

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 16, 2020

Washington State forward CJ Elleby, right, drives to the basket as Oregon forward Chandler Lawson, guard Will Richardson and forward Shakur Juiston watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (Pete Caster / AP)
Washington State forward CJ Elleby, right, drives to the basket as Oregon forward Chandler Lawson, guard Will Richardson and forward Shakur Juiston watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (Pete Caster / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

PULLMAN – CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon 72-61 on Thursday night.

Elleby, who was held to a season-low six points in his last game, helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2007.

Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.

Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.

Trailing by five points with 3:24 left, Pritchard made a clutch jumper in the paint and then converted a free throw to make it 60-58.

On the ensuing possession, Elleby converted a three-point play to make the score 63-58.

Washington State then went on a 9-0 run that closed out Oregon.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in WSU basketball