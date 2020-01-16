Boys basketball: Ethan Kramer’s 24 points helps Pullman down Cheney

From staff reports

Pullman 71, Cheney 47: Ethan Kramer scored 24 points and the visiting Greyhounds (6-5, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (2-8, 1-3) in a Great Northern League game on Thursday.

Brady Wells added 13 points for Pullman. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 15 points.

Colville 58, Riverside 55: Rhett Foulkes scored 21 points and the Indians (4-9, 1-4) beat the visiting Rams (5-8, 1-4) in a Northeast A League matchup.

Jory Dotts added 18 points for Colville. Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 29 points.

Kettle Falls 57, Northwest Christian 36: Matthew Thompson scored 23 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career, and the visiting Bulldogs (7-4, 2-2) beat the Crusaders (1-13, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B North game.

Mac Young led Northwest Christian with eight points.

Springdale 59, Valley Christian 49: Braden Parker scored 14 points and the visiting Chargers (5-7) beat the Panthers (3-3) in a nonleague game.

Devin Glenn added 12 points and Avery Kitt scored 11 for Springdale. Adam Bruno led Valley Christian with 17 points.

Kellogg 67, Wallace 44: Gavin Luna scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and the Wildcats (6-4) beat the visiting Miners (5-5) in a nonleague game.

Graden Nearing added 17 points for Kellogg. Carter Bailey led Wallace with 15 points.