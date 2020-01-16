Binford Sign Extension with MSU Women’s Basketball

By Aunica Koch SWX

If you’re a Montana State women’s basketball fan, we’ve got some big news for you.

Head Coach Tricia Binford has signed a three-year contract renewal to remain at the helm of the Bobcat program.

In her 15th season coaching the blue and gold, Binford is the all-time winningest women’s basketball coach in MSU history with 237 victories. She’s also the third winningest coach of any sport at Montana State.

Binford is currently the second longest tenured head coach in the conference where she has registered 143 wins - including back-to-back 20-win campaigns in 15-16 and 16-17. The later winning the Big Sky tournament for the firs time since 1993, both squads winning the regular season Big Sky title.

Currently the Binford-lead Bobcats are 9-6 overall and sit atop the Big Sky standings with a 5-1 record. MSU was the preseason favorite to win the league in both the coaches and media polls.