Area Sports Menu for Friday, January 17

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, Arizona State at Washington, both 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 6 p.m.

High school boys: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, Lake City at Post Falls, both 7 p.m. GSL: Central Valley at Shadle Park, North Central at Gonzaga Prep, University at Rogers, all 5:30 p.m.; Mead at Mt. Spokane, 7:30. IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 8 p.m. GNL: Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.; West Valley at East Valley, 7:15. NEA: Freeman at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Lakeside (WA), Newport at Riverside, all 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at Wilbur-Creston, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty, both 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Selkirk at Columbia, Cusick at Odessa, Inchelium at Valley Christian, Northport at Wellpinit, Republic at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Prescott, Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, Touchet at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, all 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: IEL 5A: Lake City at Post Falls, Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, both 5:30 p.m. GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, 5:30 p.m.; North Central at Gonzaga Prep, University at Rogers, Central Valley at Shadle Park, all 7:15. IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 6 p.m. GNL: West Valley at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Pullman, 7. NEA: Freeman at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Lakeside (WA), Newport at Riverside, all 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at Wilbur-Creston, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty, both 6 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Harrington, 4:30 p.m.; Republic at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick at Odessa, Northport at Wellpinit, Inchelium at Valley Christian, Selkirk at Columbia, all 6. SE 1B: Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, Touchet at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, both 6 p.m.; Nonleague: Kellogg at Wallace, 7.

Hockey

WHL: Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Swimming

College men and women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 4 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at Boise State Invitational.

Wrestling

High school: Northwest Christian Crusader Classic, 3 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:25 a.m.