Student of The Week: Great Falls Central’s Sareya Hicks

By Elijah Collins SWX

Sareya Hicks, a junior guard for the Great Falls Central Mustangs, says despite a rough start to the season she and her teammates are striving to get back on their feet.

“We are the newcomers of the class and people are undermining us and they think that they can beat us,” said Hicks. “That’s motivation to show them wrong and show them that we can play up to their level.”

Between hitting the books and balling on the court, Hicks still finds time to give back to her community. She says that it’s always important to give back to people who don’t always have what you have.

“I think it’s good to help people outside that need stuff that I have and it’s easy to see that people don’t always get the opportunity that I have, so I have to show that they also can get those opportunities as well as me”.

Instead of opening up new schools like Lebron James or donating millions like other famous stars, Sareya still has her special way of giving back to the community.

“During the summer we have vacation bible school and its where we give backpacks and school supply to the children that need it during the school year. During thanksgiving, we do thanksgiving basket giveaways, and we give to those who aren’t able to afford those things. On Christmas, we go to the nursing home every year to give presents to those who have families who aren’t able to go for them.”

Even though Hicks has another year of high school she’s already planning for big things in her future.

“I want to go into sports medicine because I freaking love sports. I do a lot of sports so I want to continue that track, as well as go to possibly pro basketball.”