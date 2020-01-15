Reader photo: Finding the pow
Wed., Jan. 15, 2020
Sean Mirus took this photo of TR Page skiing through the C Chute area of South Bowl at Schweitzer Mountain on Wednesday. Schweitzer has gotten 75 inches of snow in the past 9 days according to Mirus.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
