Players of the Week: Top performers in prep winter sports for Jan. 7-14

Hodges Flemming: The Gonzaga Prep junior helped the Bullpups to a pair of league wins. He scored 14 points as the Bullpups topped Shadle Park 83-36 on Jan. 7 and led G-Prep with 19 points in a 50-36 win over Ferris on Tuesday.

Flemming averages 14.3 points for G-Prep (8-4, 5-1).

Emma Main: The Mt. Spokane senior scored 19 points in a 51-40 win over Central Valley Jan. 7 and hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in a 60-12 win over Rogers on Tuesday. Main averages 13.7 points for the No. 5-ranked Wildcats (9-3, 5-0).

Ryan Moffet: The Odessa senior scored 25 points and the Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 1B, beat visiting Lake Roosevelt – which entered play ranked No. 1 in Class 2B – 61-54 on Monday.

The next night, Moffet scored 37 points and the Tigers (10-0) beat No. 9 Oakesdale 63-54.