On the air

Wed., Jan. 15, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020 … NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis … ESPN
4 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Campbell … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Old Dominion at Western Kentucky … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … FS1
7:30 p.m.: California at USC … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington … FS1
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon … ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
7:15 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark … SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark … SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State … TNT
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions … Golf
Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship … ESPN2
Noon: PGA Tour, American Express … Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship … Golf
7 p.m.: Asian Tour, Singapore Open … Golf
Midnight: EPGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship … Golf
Gymnastics, college
4 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska … ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota … NBC Sports
Hockey, CHL
4 p.m.: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game … NHL
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM
7:45 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho … 700-AM/92.5-FM
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara … 790-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
