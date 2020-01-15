SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020 … NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis … ESPN

4 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Campbell … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Old Dominion at Western Kentucky … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … FS1

7:30 p.m.: California at USC … Pac-12

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington … FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon … ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

7:15 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State … TNT

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions … Golf

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship … ESPN2

Noon: PGA Tour, American Express … Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship … Golf

7 p.m.: Asian Tour, Singapore Open … Golf

Midnight: EPGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship … Golf

Gymnastics, college

4 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska … ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota … NBC Sports

Hockey, CHL

4 p.m.: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game … NHL

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM

7:45 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho … 700-AM/92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara … 790-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall