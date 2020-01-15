Women’s Top 25 roundup: Baylor routs Kansas moves into first in Big 12

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lauren Cox and Nalyssa Smith each scored 13 points and No. 2 Baylor used a 50-point first half to rout Kansas 90-47 on Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved into first place in the conference after a loss by West Virginia earlier in the evening to Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks (11-4, 0-4) entered the matchup looking to pull off an upset but struggled from the floor, shooting 35% led by 13 points from Aniya Thomas.

The Lady Bears shot 52% from the floor and had 22 assists. Te’a Cooper led the Lady Bears with five assists on the night.

Oklahoma 73, No. 17 West Virginia 49

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taylor Roberston made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to help Oklahoma beat West Virginia.

Robertson, who is the national leader in made 3s with 86, extended her program record to eight straight games with at least 20 points.

Madi Williams added 15 points with eight rebounds and Mandy Simpson grabbed 11 boards for Oklahoma (10-6, 3-1 Big 12), which won its third straight conference game.

Roberston scored 15 points in the first half, with four 3-pointers, to help Oklahoma build a 29-22 lead. She banked in her seventh 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 54-34 lead.

Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick each had a team-high eight points for West Virginia (13-2, 3-1), which lost its first home game of the season. The duo combined to make 4 of 25 shots as the Mountaineers were held to 23.7% from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.