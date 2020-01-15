Area Sports Menu for Thursday, January 16

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m.; Oregon State at Washington, 8. WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at Spokane Arena, 7:15 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, 7 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Colville, 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, Kettle Falls at Northwest Christian, both 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Genesis Prep at Bonners Ferry, Wallace at Kellogg, both 7 p.m.; Springdale at Valley Christian, 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at Spokane Arena, 5:30 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, 5:30 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Colville, 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Northwest Christian, Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: Genesis Prep at Bonners Ferry, 5:30 p.m.; Moscow at Genesee, 7:30.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Mead, University, Central Valley, Rogers and Shadle Park at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Idaho at Utah, noon.

Wrestling

High school: NEA: Newport at Lakeside (WA), Riverside at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Freeman, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.