Area roundup: North Idaho men snap Wenatchee Valley’s win streak
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 15, 2020
Christian Guess notched 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and host North Idaho defeated Wenatchee Valley 89-71 on Wednesday.
Yusuf Mohamed added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (16-1, 4-0 Northwest Athletic Conference), who have won six straight and snapped WVC’s 10-game win streak.
Austin Hatch led the Knights (15-2, 3-1) with 14 points.
The NIC men and women each host Blue Mountain on Saturday.
CC Spokane 85, Columbia Basin 65: Garrett White totaled 14 points and eight rebounds, and the Sasquatch (15-3, 4-0) topped the visiting Hawks (6-10, 1-3).
Jaron Williams and Kaeleb Johnson scored 13 points each for CCS.
Sergio Pineda had a team-high 13 points for Columbia Basin.
The CCS men and women travel to Wenatchee Valley Saturday for a doubleheader.
Women’s basketball
Alex Carlton sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds left, and North Idaho rallied to beat visiting Wenatchee Valley 66-63.
The Cardinals (8-7, 2-2) trailed 53-36 with just under nine minutes remaining but closed the game on a 30-10 run.
Sydnie Peterson led NIC with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Halle Eborall added 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Carlton scored 14.
Cariann Kunkel had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (11-6, 2-2).
Columbia Basin 52, CC Spokane 47: Isabella Gutierrez tallied 19 points off the bench, and the Hawks (5-11, 2-2) held off the host Sasquatch (9-5, 2-3).
CCS trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter before rallying. The Sasquatch cut the deficit to 3, but Lexi Cook missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Ali Martineau added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Columbia Basin.
Willow Risinger led CCS with 12 points. Tori Ivins had 12 rebounds.
