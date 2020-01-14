Washington State players, others react to Cougars’ hiring of Nick Rolovich
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 14, 2020
Pat Chun and Washington State worked quickly to hire the Cougars’ next football coach. Nick Rolovich hasn’t been introduced in Pullman yet, but WSU players and fans are already buzzing, anticipating the coach’s arrival on the Palouse.
Here’s how current players, former players and national media members are reacting to Rolovich replacing Mike Leach at WSU.
Rolovich speaks
Current Washington State players react
Left tackle Liam Ryan.
Right tackle Abraham Lucas.
Quarterback Cammon Cooper.
Wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.
Calvin Jackson Jr. part two.
Offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes.
Ex-Washington State QBs offer their takes
Pat Chun and Kirk Schulz weigh in
Thoughts from the national media
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com