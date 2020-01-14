Sports >  WSU football

Washington State players, others react to Cougars’ hiring of Nick Rolovich

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 14, 2020

New Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich walks the sideline during the second half of Hawaii’s game against Boise State on Oct. 12, 2019, in Boise. (Steve Conner / AP)
New Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich walks the sideline during the second half of Hawaii’s game against Boise State on Oct. 12, 2019, in Boise. (Steve Conner / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Pat Chun and Washington State worked quickly to hire the Cougars’ next football coach. Nick Rolovich hasn’t been introduced in Pullman yet, but WSU players and fans are already buzzing, anticipating the coach’s arrival on the Palouse.

Here’s how current players, former players and national media members are reacting to Rolovich replacing Mike Leach at WSU.

Rolovich speaks

Current Washington State players react

Left tackle Liam Ryan.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas.

Quarterback Cammon Cooper.

Wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.

Calvin Jackson Jr. part two.

Offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes.

Ex-Washington State QBs offer their takes

Pat Chun and Kirk Schulz weigh in

Thoughts from the national media

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in WSU football