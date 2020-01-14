Washington State players, others react to Cougars’ hiring of Nick Rolovich

Pat Chun and Washington State worked quickly to hire the Cougars’ next football coach. Nick Rolovich hasn’t been introduced in Pullman yet, but WSU players and fans are already buzzing, anticipating the coach’s arrival on the Palouse.

Here’s how current players, former players and national media members are reacting to Rolovich replacing Mike Leach at WSU.

Rolovich speaks

Current Washington State players react

Ex-Washington State QBs offer their takes

Big congrats to @NickRolovich Excited for the future of WSU football!! #GoCougs @WSUCougarFB — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) January 14, 2020

My thoughts on @NickRolovich hire: Love his offensive system and the differences from Air Raid. Experience recruiting & developing talent at places like NV/HI is a huge plus for WSU - knows how to find athletes on the West Coast and the islands. Good network of coaches to find DC — Alex Brink (@AlexBrink10) January 14, 2020

My thoughts on the @NickRolovich hire… he brings an explosive offensive with the right amount of physicality. His teams are disciplined and play with a swagger. I think this is a home run hire by @pat_chun and @WSUCougarFB — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) January 14, 2020

Pat Chun and Kirk Schulz weigh in

The Future is NOW 🏈 !



Time to go HOME … to Pullman. #GoCougs | @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/470DhC7SPD — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) January 14, 2020

We have a passionate Cougar fan base, a dynamic new head coach @NickRolovich and an opportunity for a sixth consecutive bowl season for @WSUCougarFB - NOW is the time to support @CougarAthFund. Fundraising for the IPF is going well - we need all Cougs to help support excellence! — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) January 14, 2020

Thoughts from the national media

ICYMI: We had some big Pac12’s coaching scoop break last night. #WAZZU replaces Leach with the sitting head coach most like him. Rolo’s a truly unique character. Also a GREAT evaluator. Was the 1st guy to offer Justin Herbert & Kedon Slovis, and was 2nd to offer Sam Darnold. 👇 https://t.co/Z6VorV3wiK — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2020

I think Nick Rolovich will prove to be a very good hire for Washington State. His offense will be different, but shouldn't go through much of a growing pain. He's recruited to an isolated place. He knows the JCs and the West. — Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) January 14, 2020

Washington State LB signee Moon Ashby said he’s excited about the Cougs hire of Nick Rolovich - “he’s gonna be Mike Leach 2.0” - Ashby said Hawaii was recruiting him before he committed to WSU and he’s looking forward to meeting Rolovich. @COUGFANcom pic.twitter.com/V7NnLkamyI — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 14, 2020

Saint Louis QB & Washington State commit @jayden_delaura ‘pumped’ for the hiring of #Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich as head coach for the Cougars // For more coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/2kUWuiGhmP @c_shimabuku // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mqlWlnLp3T — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 14, 2020

Following Nick Rolovich accepting head coaching job at Washington State - Former UH assistant @richmiano38 shared his thoughts with @c_shimabuku on what could be next for #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/zhu6rIUoKj — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 14, 2020