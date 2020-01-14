On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020, Stage 10 … NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: (18) Seton Hall at (5) Butler … FS1

4 p.m.: (25) Creighton at Georgetown … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Virginia at (9) Florida State … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State … Root

5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Providence … FS1

6 p.m.: SMU at Houston … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: (4) Auburn at Alabama … ESPN2

6 p.m.: (16) Wichita State at Temple … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force … Root

7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA … Pac-12

8 p.m.: San Jose State at UNLV … Root

Basketball, high school boys

7:15 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University … SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston … ESPN

Biathlon

9 p.m.: IBU World Cup … NBC Sports

Football, high school

10 a.m.: U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World … ESPNU

Golf

10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic … Golf

5 p.m.: Asian Tour, Singapore Open … Golf

9 p.m.: European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship … Golf

3 a.m. (Thursday): Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school boys

7:15 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University … 700-AM

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

