GSL girls: Joelnell Momberg scores 26 points to lead Mead over Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Mead 63, Lewis and Clark 38: Joelnell Momberg scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Panthers (9-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-5, 3-3) in Greater Spokane League play on Tuesday.

Alicia Suggs added 13 points and Jordynn Hutchinson had 11 for Mead.

Frosh Brooklyn Jenson led Lewis and Clark with 14 points and Macey Grant added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 48, Ferris 18: Lakin Gardner and Sitara Byrd scored 10 points apiece and the visiting Bullpups (10-2, 5-1) defeated the Saxons (5-6, 3-3).

Bailey Warnica led Ferris with six points.

Mt. Spokane 60, Rogers 12: Emma Main hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points and the visiting Wildcats (9-3, 5-0) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-5).

Jayda Noble scored 11 points and Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 10 for Mt. Spokane.