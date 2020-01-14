SWX Home
GSL boys: Hodges Flemming scores 19 points to lead Gonzaga Prep over Ferris

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 14, 2020

From staff reports

Hodges Flemming scored 19 points and visiting Gonzaga Prep pulled away from Ferris 50-36 in Greater Spokane League action on Tuesday.

Liam Lloyd added 10 points for the Bullpups (8-4, 5-1). The game was tied at intermission and the Pups used a 15-6 run in the third to open it up.

Zach Fleming led Ferris (7-3, 3-3) with 12 points.

Lewis and Clark 64, Mead 53: Joel Zylak scored 14 points and the visiting Tigers (2-8, 2-4) beat the Panthers (6-6, 4-2).

Miles Heath added 13 points for Lewis and Clark. Sam Wenkeimer led Mead with 16 points on four 3-pointers.

Mt. Spokane 86, Rogers 35: Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points and the visiting Wildcats (11-2, 4-1) defeated the Pirates (2-9, 0-5).

Evan Nomee led Rogers with seven points.

